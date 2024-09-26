Open Menu

71 Ongoing Uplift Schemes Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM

71 ongoing uplift schemes reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya chaired a meeting to review

ongoing schemes under the Annual Development Programme

at the DC's Office on Thursday.

According to a press release, an estimation of Rs 23.32 million for 71 ongoing

development projects was reviewed.

Deputy Director Development Shoaib Raza briefed the meeting about the 71

projects, including 24 schemes of roads, 14 schemes for public buildings, 20 for water

and sanitation and three schemes each for emergency services and higher education.

The DC directed officers to take immediate steps to ensure timely completion of

ongoing schemes.

Related Topics

Education Water Mianwali Million

Recent Stories

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

2 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

2 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

2 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

7 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

15 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

20 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

20 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan