71 ongoing uplift schemes reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya chaired a meeting to review

ongoing schemes under the Annual Development Programme

at the DC's Office on Thursday.

According to a press release, an estimation of Rs 23.32 million for 71 ongoing

development projects was reviewed.

Deputy Director Development Shoaib Raza briefed the meeting about the 71

projects, including 24 schemes of roads, 14 schemes for public buildings, 20 for water

and sanitation and three schemes each for emergency services and higher education.

The DC directed officers to take immediate steps to ensure timely completion of

ongoing schemes.