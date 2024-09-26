71 Ongoing Uplift Schemes Reviewed
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya chaired a meeting to review
ongoing schemes under the Annual Development Programme
at the DC's Office on Thursday.
According to a press release, an estimation of Rs 23.32 million for 71 ongoing
development projects was reviewed.
Deputy Director Development Shoaib Raza briefed the meeting about the 71
projects, including 24 schemes of roads, 14 schemes for public buildings, 20 for water
and sanitation and three schemes each for emergency services and higher education.
The DC directed officers to take immediate steps to ensure timely completion of
ongoing schemes.
