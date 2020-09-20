UrduPoint.com
74 Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :District administration imposed fine Rs 57,000 on 74 shopkeepers on charges of making undue profit on sale of daily use items.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak instructed Price Control Magistrates to expedite process of raids and ensured sale of commodities on recommended prices.

During the last 24 hours,two shopkeepers were also arrested and FIRs were registered against them.

Taking notice of sale of sugar on exorbitant prices, Aamir Khattak instructed that shopkeepers could earn Rs 2 profit on per kilogram on ex-mill price of sugar. Price Control Magistrates inspected various markets.They imposed fine Rs 57,000 on 74 shopkeepers for overcharging.

