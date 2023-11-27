Open Menu

78 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 01:10 PM

78 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) As many as 78 new cases of dengue have been confirmed across the province during the last 24 hours, while the provincial capital with 47cases, said by Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan in a press statement issued, here on Monday.

He said that in the past year, 13,859 confirmed dengue cases reported in 36 districts of Punjab while Lahore reported 6,260 confirmed dengue cases this year, and 2,613 cases were reported in Rawalpindi.

Gujranwala with 14 cases, Rawalpindi 5, Faisalabad 5, Multan 1 and Sheikhupura with 3 new cases during last 24 hours.

“Currently, 68 dengue patients are under treatment in hospitals across Punjab while 38 in the provincial capital”, Ali Jan informed.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Rawalpindi Sheikhupura

Recent Stories

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

2 days ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

2 days ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

2 days ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

2 days ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan