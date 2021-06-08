UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7800 Activities Done Under 'Khidmat Apki Dehleez' Par Programme

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

7800 activities done under 'Khidmat Apki Dehleez' Par programme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Work on water drainage and sewerage is underway in Bahawalpur District under the Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par programme.

The staff of Municipal Corporation is actively participating in activities and resolving the complaints received on the app.

As many as 7800 activities were done during the first two days, in which sewerage lines were cleaned and covers of manholes were fixed.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has directed to make the programme successful by taking prompt action on the complaints received on the Khidmat@Dehleez app.

Related Topics

Water Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

ERC, HOPE Consortium sign MoU to support UAE’s e ..

1 minute ago

Jannat Mirza apologizes from veteran  Bushra Ansa ..

23 minutes ago

Babar Azam leaves India’s Kohli behind by scorin ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

45 minutes ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

46 minutes ago

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.