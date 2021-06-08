7800 activities done under 'Khidmat Apki Dehleez' Par programme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Work on water drainage and sewerage is underway in Bahawalpur District under the Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par programme.

The staff of Municipal Corporation is actively participating in activities and resolving the complaints received on the app.

As many as 7800 activities were done during the first two days, in which sewerage lines were cleaned and covers of manholes were fixed.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has directed to make the programme successful by taking prompt action on the complaints received on the Khidmat@Dehleez app.