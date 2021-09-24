UrduPoint.com

8 More Died Of Coronavirus In KP

Fri 24th September 2021

Coronavirus disease (Covid.19) has claimed eight more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 268 new cases have been reported from the province during last 24 hours, said Covid updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday

With eight more deaths, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed up to 5488 while consecutive decrease in new Corona cases has declined the number of active cases to 5750. As many as 11418 tests were conducted in the province out of which 268 have proved positive for Coronavirus.

In the meanwhile, 210 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 161528.

According to the spokesmen of three major hospitals, 350 Corona patients were under treatment. 114 were under treatment in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) out of which 12 have been admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU). 14 new patients were admitted during the last 24 hours.

Similarly, 96 patients were under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) with 23 in ICU and 48 in High Dependency Unit (HDU). The hospital has allocated 122 beds for Corona patients out of which 26 have become vacant.

Furthermore, Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) has 140 Corona patients, out of which 28 were on ventilators. 19 new patients have been admitted to the hospital while 17 were discharged during the last 24 hours.

