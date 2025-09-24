8.15 Mln Tonnes Waste Disposed Of Under Suthra Punjab Program
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique has said that despite
being a new experiment, the results of Suthra (Clean) Punjab program are
encouraging.
What seemed impossible became possible due to the vision and leadership
of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Presiding over a video link meeting of CEOs of waste management companies
at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday, he expressed satisfaction over
the fact that 8.15 million tonnes of waste had so far been disposed of in Punjab.
Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Arshad Baig,
Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi and CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company
Babar Sahib Din were also present in the meeting.
On the occasion, a detailed review of the ongoing operations under the Clean
Punjab program was taken. The provincial minister inquired about the goals
and challenges from all the CEOs.
Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique said that 66,213 waste containers
had been installed across the province while 364 temporary collection points had
been set up under the flagship project. “More than 139,000 workers are working
under Suthra Punjab and 140 landfill sites have been prepared for safe dumping”,
he added.
Zeeshan Rafique said that there were 3,186 waste enclosures and 3,284 equipment
was being used for better delivery. He said that due to digital monitoring, it was not
possible to compromise on transparency anywhere.
