HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Sunday conducted the first phase of the pre-entry test for admission to bachelor degree programs in which 8960 students participated including 1600 female students.

Sindh University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro reviewed the entry test held at the main campus Jamshoro and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.

The pre-entry test started at 10 am and lasted for 90 minutes, the spokesman said.

Sindh University Vice Chancellor along with Registrar Dr Gulam Muhammad Bhutto, Director Admissions Ayaz Keerio, Dr Arfana Mallah and others visited centres and inspected pre entry test.

As many as 7360 boys and 1600 girls participated in the first phase of the test for which separate arrangements were made for female students.

The candidates from 14 districts of Sindh including Karachi, Qamber Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Dadu, Larkana, Nowshehru Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and other provinces were among the students participating in the first phase of the pre-entry test.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that 8960 candidates have participated in the entry test in the first phase.

Prof Kalhoro said that participation of thousands of students in the entrance test was proof that University of Sindh is an excellent higher education institution.