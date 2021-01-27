UrduPoint.com
Wed 27th January 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as nine Pakistani students have qualified for final global round in internationally renowned Bulgarian Creative Writing Competition 2021.

Around 2,330 students participated in current year's competition out of which 9 Pakistani students have qualified for the international round, whose works will be judged at the end of January, a press release issued here on Wednesday said.

The nine Pakistani students who qualified for the International Round are Anoushay Malik, Grade 6 Lahore, Azlan Sohail, Grade 6 Karachi, Anamta Ali, Grade 6 Islamabad, Aysal Waheed, Grade 6, International school, Muscat, Gulwash Malik, Grade 7, Islamabad, Hafsa Sajjad, Grade 7, Lahore, Mustafa Haroon, Grade 8, Lahore, Raniya Adnan, Grade 9, Islamabad and Nawal Haider, Grade 10, TNS, Lahore.

The competition was brought to Pakistan by an education consultancy firm Eye on Ivy.

More Stories From Pakistan

