Abbottabad Traffic Police Continues Operation For Smooth Traffic Flow
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) In compliance with the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan on Sunday conducted an extensive operation along Murree Road to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure smooth vehicle flow during the Eid vacations.
The operation targeted vendors, Suzuki drivers and individuals encroaching on roadside spaces as well as those engaged in illegal parking.
Stringent measures were implemented against Suzuki and vehicles parked in various areas, including Dhobi Ghat Chowk, Jhugian, Bijli Ghar, Kala Pull, and others.
Inspector Traffic Wasim Khan was accompanied by Deputy Superintendent Murree Road and other officials during the operation. Meanwhile, in Abbottabad, the traffic police continued their crackdown on individuals obstructing footpaths and roads. Multiple FIRs have been filed against encroachers and roadside vendors.
Under the guidance of DPO Abbottabad Omar Tufail Khan and the supervision of SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan, Abbottabad Traffic Police initiated actions to address the issues faced by pedestrians on roadsides and footpaths."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two sanitary workers die while cleaning manhole3 minutes ago
-
Norway Removes Pakistan from its National Threat Assessment List3 minutes ago
-
Studies show strawberries potential in kidney health12 minutes ago
-
Nation salutes martyrs of Gayari Sector Tragedy on 12th anniversary32 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba denounces authorities for closing Srinagar Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr32 minutes ago
-
DC Murree for taking strict action against transporters indulge in overcharging32 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested with gunshot injury in encounter33 minutes ago
-
Police ensures foolproof security arrangements at churches1 hour ago
-
Senate Secretariat establishes facilitation desk for Senators-elect1 hour ago
-
Chilas landslide martyr's funeral prayer offered in Gilgit1 hour ago
-
Beggars flock to Lahore’s markets, malls ahead of Eid1 hour ago
-
PPP South Punjab president stresses supremacy of parliament1 hour ago