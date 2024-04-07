Open Menu

Abbottabad Traffic Police Continues Operation For Smooth Traffic Flow

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) In compliance with the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan on Sunday conducted an extensive operation along Murree Road to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure smooth vehicle flow during the Eid vacations.

The operation targeted vendors, Suzuki drivers and individuals encroaching on roadside spaces as well as those engaged in illegal parking.

Stringent measures were implemented against Suzuki and vehicles parked in various areas, including Dhobi Ghat Chowk, Jhugian, Bijli Ghar, Kala Pull, and others.

Inspector Traffic Wasim Khan was accompanied by Deputy Superintendent Murree Road and other officials during the operation. Meanwhile, in Abbottabad, the traffic police continued their crackdown on individuals obstructing footpaths and roads. Multiple FIRs have been filed against encroachers and roadside vendors.

Under the guidance of DPO Abbottabad Omar Tufail Khan and the supervision of SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan, Abbottabad Traffic Police initiated actions to address the issues faced by pedestrians on roadsides and footpaths."

