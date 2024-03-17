Abdullah Gul condoles martyrdom of Army soldiers in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Sunday expressed his deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army in North Waziristan.

The TJP Chairman prayed for the exaltation of the ranks of the martyrs in the hereafter and blessings of peace and patience onto the bereaved families, said a press release.

Abdullah Gul said it was not easy to offer the funeral of martyrs while expressing his deep grief and pain over the martyrdom of the brave sons of the soil.

He said that the government and opposition leaders should abstain from politics on such occasion as it was not the time for scoring points but rather for creating motivation and encouragement among all the ranks and files of the nation.

He regretted that it was big tragedy but no news channels turned their screen margins and logos dark to express solidarity or held any talk show.

"There should not be a criminal silence on such big tragedy on the floor of the National Assembly and the Senate, but rather should express sorrow and share the pain with the martyrs' families, because our children sleep peacefully due to the guard of Army soldiers at border," he said.

Abdullah Gul mentioned that martyrs did not only belong to the institutions but rather of nation and the nations that did not value their heroes fall into decline.

The martyrs included Colonel Syed Kashif Ali, Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar, Havaldar Sabir, Naik Khurshid, Sepoy Nasir, Sepoy Raja, and Sepoy Sajjad who embraced martyrdom while gallantly thwarting terrorists' attack on the military post in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.