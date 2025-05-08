AC Inspects Sanitation Situation In UC-2
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner of Gujrat Bilal Zubair visited Union Council No. 2 to inspect the sanitation conditions in the area.
During the visit, he reviewed cleanliness arrangements in streets and neighborhoods and issued immediate directives to the staff for necessary improvements.
Residents brought several sanitation-related complaints to his attention, which were registered on the spot. The assistant commissioner directed the relevant departments to address the issues promptly and ensure effective measures are taken to improve the system.
He stated that the timely resolution of public complaints and enhancement of sanitation services are among the top priorities of the district administration. He added that such field visits will continue regularly to monitor and ensure better service delivery.
