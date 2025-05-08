Ministry Urges Caution In Booking Private Hajj Packages Amid Reduced Quota
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has advised all prospective pilgrims intending to perform Hajj under the Private Hajj Scheme to exercise utmost caution when booking packages through private tour operators (Munazzameen).
The advisory comes after some private organizers failed to pay dues related to Mashair (including Tawafah and Qadana services) within the timeline set by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. As a result, the quota allocated under the Private Hajj Scheme has been revised and capped at approximately 25,698 pilgrims. The ministry has made it clear that no additional quota will be approved for Hajj 2025.
Talking to APP on Thursday, Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said to ensure a safe, transparent, and well-regulated Hajj experience, the ministry has issued some key guidelines for pilgrims such as; verify the authenticity and current quota approval status of any private tour operator before making any payments; visit the official website of the ministry to check the list of approved organizers and confirm your registration: pvt-inquiry.
hajjinfo.org and avoid relying on unverified advertisements or information circulating on social media and other informal sources.
He said all Hajj cluster companies have been strictly instructed not to book pilgrims beyond their officially approved quotas. He said the ministry has warned that any violation of this directive will result in strict action.
Umar Butt said the ministry reiterated its commitment to ensuring a transparent, accountable, and coordinated Hajj operation in accordance with the Hajj Policy and the regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He also called for public cooperation to facilitate smooth and compliant arrangements.
