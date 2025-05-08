Science Minister inaugurates state-of-the-art hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In a significant stride toward enhancing health facilities, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, inaugurated Al-Kauthar International Hospital in Islamabad on Thursday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Minister emphasized that the hospital aims to provide affordable and quality healthcare facilities to the public. He added that the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology and a team of experienced doctors to ensure the best possible treatment for patients.

While addressing the media, the Minister strongly condemned the recent acts of aggression by India, stating that the targeting of unarmed civilians, especially women and children, is a cowardly act.

He asserted that Pakistan possesses full capability to defend itself and will not tolerate any violations of its sovereignty. “The entire nation stands united with its armed forces and is ready to make every sacrifice necessary,” he stated.

The Minister further reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and security, highlighting that the country will continue to defend its territorial integrity with strength and resolve.

He assured the public that Pakistan’s defense forces are fully prepared to respond to any threat and the nation will always stand shoulder to shoulder with its military.