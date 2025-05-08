3 Rawalpindi Cops Suspended For ‘corruption’ At Judicial Complex
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) City Police Officer Rawalpindi (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on Thursday suspended three policemen for allegedly being involved in corruption at the Judicial Complex.
According to the police spokesman, the CPO took notice of a video in which three policemen can be seen committing corruption at the Judicial Complex and ordered registration of a case against them.
“Inspector Manzoor, Sub-Inspector Vilayat and Head Constable Saqlain are being suspended and a charge sheet is also being issued against them,” the spokesman said.
He said the police officers, whose act was unprofessional, would be arrested.
“Legal and departmental action is being taken against the policemen who have tarnished the reputation of the department,” he added.
The CPO asked police officers and officials to be more careful in their actions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 Rawalpindi cops suspended for ‘corruption’ at Judicial Complex6 minutes ago
-
Two-day training workshop on ECP’s 4th strategic plan held6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin moves to secure food supply amid Pak-India border tensions6 minutes ago
-
Ministry urges caution in booking private Hajj packages amid reduced quota6 minutes ago
-
PRCS commemorated World Red Cross, Red Crescent Day at NHQ6 minutes ago
-
Science Minister inaugurates state-of-the-art hospital6 minutes ago
-
PITB organises blood donation drive16 minutes ago
-
Emergency Response System Strengthened16 minutes ago
-
Youth's Body Found in Nullah Pull Aik26 minutes ago
-
Helpline activated for women rights36 minutes ago
-
IUB's Nazaria-e-Pakistan Society hosts seminar on 'Pakistan Zindabad'36 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi doctors offer their services for armed forces amid escalation46 minutes ago