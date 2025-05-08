Open Menu

3 Rawalpindi Cops Suspended For ‘corruption’ At Judicial Complex

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 05:30 PM

3 Rawalpindi cops suspended for ‘corruption’ at Judicial Complex

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) City Police Officer Rawalpindi (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on Thursday suspended three policemen for allegedly being involved in corruption at the Judicial Complex.

According to the police spokesman, the CPO took notice of a video in which three policemen can be seen committing corruption at the Judicial Complex and ordered registration of a case against them.

“Inspector Manzoor, Sub-Inspector Vilayat and Head Constable Saqlain are being suspended and a charge sheet is also being issued against them,” the spokesman said.

He said the police officers, whose act was unprofessional, would be arrested.

“Legal and departmental action is being taken against the policemen who have tarnished the reputation of the department,” he added.

The CPO asked police officers and officials to be more careful in their actions.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

9 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

18 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

18 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

18 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

18 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

18 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

18 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

18 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

18 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

18 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan