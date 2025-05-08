3 Rawalpindi cops suspended for ‘corruption’ at Judicial Complex

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) City Police Officer Rawalpindi (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on Thursday suspended three policemen for allegedly being involved in corruption at the Judicial Complex.

According to the police spokesman, the CPO took notice of a video in which three policemen can be seen committing corruption at the Judicial Complex and ordered registration of a case against them.

“Inspector Manzoor, Sub-Inspector Vilayat and Head Constable Saqlain are being suspended and a charge sheet is also being issued against them,” the spokesman said.

He said the police officers, whose act was unprofessional, would be arrested.

“Legal and departmental action is being taken against the policemen who have tarnished the reputation of the department,” he added.

The CPO asked police officers and officials to be more careful in their actions.