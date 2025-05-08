PU Holds Pro-army Rally, Terms Pakistan Army 'No. 1'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has lauded the Pakistan Army for what he described as a 'befitting response' to Indian aggression, declaring it the “No. 1 Army in the world". He made these remarks while addressing a large solidarity rally held at the university’s campus on Thursday.
The rally, organised by the Punjab University Academic Staff Association, drew participation from university teachers, staff, students, and schoolchildren. The event featured slogans in support of the Pakistan Army and condemnation of India’s actions.
PU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali, in his address, asserted that the entire nation stood united behind its armed forces. “We were alive yesterday, and we are still alive today,” he said. “We are a nation unafraid of death. Pakistan’s 250 million citizens form one grand army.”
He emphasized that while Pakistan seeks peace, "Modi has started a war — and we will be the ones to end it.
” He assured soldiers on the frontlines that the nation supports them fully and expressed readiness to personally respond if the army calls for support. “We will protect our country till the last drop of blood,” he said.
Other speakers included President of the Academic Staff Association Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, Secretary Dr Muhammad Islam, Officers Welfare Association President Dr Tauqeer, and Administrative and Technical Staff Association President Ch. Basharat Mahmood. They echoed sentiments of national unity and pledged unwavering support for Pakistan’s military.
Dr Magsi condemned what he termed India's “cowardly tactics,” while Dr islam warned India of an impending response. “The enemy does not realize the strength and resilience of the nation it has provoked,” he stated.
The rally concluded with chants reinforcing solidarity with the armed forces and vows to stand firm in defense of the country's sovereignty.
