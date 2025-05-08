PRCS Commemorated World Red Cross, Red Crescent Day At NHQ
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) commemorate the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day at PRCS National Headquarters in Islamabad today. This year’s global theme, “On the Side of Humanity,” honoured the commitment of humanitarian workers and volunteers across the globe.
The event was also attended by ambassadors,Vice Chairman PRCS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr Farzand Wazir, Secretary General PRCS Mr Abaid Ullah Khan , representatives of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Norwegian Red Cross, German Red Cross, and Turkish Red Crescent Society.
Honourable Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, graced the event as the Chief Guest. In his address, the Governor commended PRCS for its exemplary role in disaster management and emergency response operations. He particularly acknowledged the efforts of the PRCS National Headquarters in mobilising timely and effective humanitarian aid during the time of crisis management situation.
Chairperson PRCS, Ms. Farzana Naek, appreciated the dedication and resilience of PRCS volunteers nationwide. She also highlighted the remarkable contributions made by the PRCS provincial branches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Merged Areas, Sindh and Baluchistan during recent emergencies, emphasising their swift and life-saving response in difficult terrain and high-risk areas.
She said, keeping in view the current ongoing tense situation between the neighbouring countries, PRCS has operationalised the 1030 Helpline service for the provision of critical information related to PRCS Ambulance Service, Blood Donation, First Aid, Health Care, and Physo socio support and risk awareness behaviour programs.
A live simulation exercise was also conducted by the PRCS First Aid Department, showcasing emergency response procedures during a disaster scenario. The demonstration reflected PRCS’s preparedness and capability in addressing real-time humanitarian crises.
In line with the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Week celebrations, PRCS also organised a series of community-focused activities in Islamabad, including a Plantation and Cleanliness Drive, a Blood Donation Drive, and First Aid Awareness Sessions aimed at enhancing community resilience and promoting a culture of volunteerism.
The event served as a powerful reminder of the humanitarian principles that guide the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, reaffirming PRCS’s steadfast commitment to serving vulnerable communities across Pakistan, always standing “on the side of humanity.”
