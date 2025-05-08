One child drowns, another rescued as stream overflows in rain-hit Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A wave of relentless rainfall Thursday continues to wreak havoc across Abbottabad, submerging low-lying areas, blocking major roads, and severely disrupting daily life. Amid the chaos caused by the ongoing weather system, near Kala Pul area at least one child died as two Afghan children were swept away by a fast-flowing seasonal stream.

The incident occurred when the children, reportedly playing near the edge of the stream, lost their footing due to the slippery conditions brought on by the heavy rain. As the water level surged beyond its usual flow, both children were carried away by the powerful current.

Local residents acted swiftly and managed to rescue one of the children within minutes. However, the second child could not be located immediately, prompting a large-scale search operation. Upon receiving the distress call, emergency services and Rescue 1122 teams were dispatched to the scene without delay.

For the next five hours, rescue personnel battled through challenging weather, muddy terrain, and dangerously high water levels to locate the missing child. The operation spanned several kilometers downstream, with support from divers and search teams using boats and ropes to navigate the turbulent waters.

Tragically, the lifeless body of the second child was eventually found caught in debris several kilometers from the initial site. The body was retrieved with great difficulty and immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for necessary legal and medical procedures.

Both children were confirmed to be Afghan nationals residing with their families in the vicinity of Kala Pul. Their identities have not been disclosed, respecting the privacy of the grieving families.

The ongoing monsoon-like weather has placed emergency services on high alert, with the district administration urging citizens to avoid riverbanks, seasonal streams (nullahs), and other water bodies until the weather stabilizes. Flash flood warnings remain in effect in several parts of Abbottabad and surrounding areas.

Officials have also advised people to stay indoors unless travel is absolutely necessary, as waterlogging and landslides pose continued risks on mountain roads and urban routes.