Two-day Training Workshop On ECP’s 4th Strategic Plan Held
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A two-day training workshop in connections with the fourth strategic plan of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was held here at Provincial Headquarters of the commission on Thursday.
Besides, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Afridi, Regional Election Commissioners (REC) from various regions and District Election Commissioners (DECs), other officers of the ECP also participated in the workshop.
Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saeed Gul Afridi inaugurated the two-day training workshop.
In his inaugural address, the Provincial Election Commissioner KP, Saeed Gul said that the ECP has so far successfully completed three strategic plans and now work on the fourth plan is in progress, saying the ongoing workshop is part of the same process.
He urged all officers to take interest in the proceedings of the workshop to prepare effective and feasible recommendations. So, a best document could be compiled.
Later, all participants expressed their own opinion regarding the fourth strategic plan and presented their recommendations.
It has a worth to mention here that a senior officer of the ECP Islamabad, Shamshad Khan and Deputy Director Shahab Khan are supervising the ongoing training workshop. APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 Rawalpindi cops suspended for ‘corruption’ at Judicial Complex7 minutes ago
-
Two-day training workshop on ECP’s 4th strategic plan held7 minutes ago
-
ICT admin moves to secure food supply amid Pak-India border tensions7 minutes ago
-
Ministry urges caution in booking private Hajj packages amid reduced quota7 minutes ago
-
PRCS commemorated World Red Cross, Red Crescent Day at NHQ7 minutes ago
-
Science Minister inaugurates state-of-the-art hospital7 minutes ago
-
PITB organises blood donation drive17 minutes ago
-
Emergency Response System Strengthened17 minutes ago
-
Youth's Body Found in Nullah Pull Aik27 minutes ago
-
Helpline activated for women rights37 minutes ago
-
IUB's Nazaria-e-Pakistan Society hosts seminar on 'Pakistan Zindabad'37 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi doctors offer their services for armed forces amid escalation47 minutes ago