Two-day training workshop on ECP’s 4th strategic plan held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A two-day training workshop in connections with the fourth strategic plan of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was held here at Provincial Headquarters of the commission on Thursday.

Besides, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Afridi, Regional Election Commissioners (REC) from various regions and District Election Commissioners (DECs), other officers of the ECP also participated in the workshop.

Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saeed Gul Afridi inaugurated the two-day training workshop.

In his inaugural address, the Provincial Election Commissioner KP, Saeed Gul said that the ECP has so far successfully completed three strategic plans and now work on the fourth plan is in progress, saying the ongoing workshop is part of the same process.

He urged all officers to take interest in the proceedings of the workshop to prepare effective and feasible recommendations. So, a best document could be compiled.

Later, all participants expressed their own opinion regarding the fourth strategic plan and presented their recommendations.

It has a worth to mention here that a senior officer of the ECP Islamabad, Shamshad Khan and Deputy Director Shahab Khan are supervising the ongoing training workshop. APP/aqk