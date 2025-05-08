ICT Admin Moves To Secure Food Supply Amid Pak-India Border Tensions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad was taking measures to ensure the supply of food items continues without disruption following the Indian aggression against Pakistan.
In this regard, the district administration officials have begun preparations to avoid any shortage of fruits, vegetables, and other daily essentials in the markets of the Federal Capital, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration here on Thursday.
Meanwhile, an important meeting was held with the Assistant Commissioner Saddar in the chair, focusing on the continued supply of fruits, vegetables, pulses, rice, and other food items during the current regional situation. The meeting took place with the participation of all key officials from the Market Committee.
The committee reviewed the current stock levels of essential items and discussed plans to maintain an uninterrupted supply. Officials briefed the meeting that there was a sufficient stock of essential items like potatoes, onions, and pulses available for at least 15 days.
The meeting also evaluated the supply chain and discussed emergency response strategies to deal with any sudden disruption in the availability of food items. The aim was to avoid panic buying and maintain stability in local markets.
On the occasion, district administration officials assured that coordination with wholesalers and market stakeholders would continue to keep supply consistent. They stressed the importance of regular monitoring and timely decisions to manage stock levels effectively.
The Assistant Commissioner emphasized the need for clear communication between departments to prevent any delays
in the transport and delivery of goods. He also urged the committee to remain active and responsive in case of any unexpected situation.
In conclusion, the administration has begun preparing a strategy to deal with any possible shortage of food supplies amid the regional uncertainty. Their goal is to protect public access to essential items and keep prices stable, regardless of rising external tensions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 Rawalpindi cops suspended for ‘corruption’ at Judicial Complex6 minutes ago
-
Two-day training workshop on ECP’s 4th strategic plan held6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin moves to secure food supply amid Pak-India border tensions6 minutes ago
-
Ministry urges caution in booking private Hajj packages amid reduced quota6 minutes ago
-
PRCS commemorated World Red Cross, Red Crescent Day at NHQ6 minutes ago
-
Science Minister inaugurates state-of-the-art hospital6 minutes ago
-
PITB organises blood donation drive16 minutes ago
-
Emergency Response System Strengthened16 minutes ago
-
Youth's Body Found in Nullah Pull Aik26 minutes ago
-
Helpline activated for women rights36 minutes ago
-
IUB's Nazaria-e-Pakistan Society hosts seminar on 'Pakistan Zindabad'36 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi doctors offer their services for armed forces amid escalation46 minutes ago