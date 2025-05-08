Open Menu

ICT Admin Moves To Secure Food Supply Amid Pak-India Border Tensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad was taking measures to ensure the supply of food items continues without disruption following the Indian aggression against Pakistan.

In this regard, the district administration officials have begun preparations to avoid any shortage of fruits, vegetables, and other daily essentials in the markets of the Federal Capital, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an important meeting was held with the Assistant Commissioner Saddar in the chair, focusing on the continued supply of fruits, vegetables, pulses, rice, and other food items during the current regional situation. The meeting took place with the participation of all key officials from the Market Committee.

The committee reviewed the current stock levels of essential items and discussed plans to maintain an uninterrupted supply. Officials briefed the meeting that there was a sufficient stock of essential items like potatoes, onions, and pulses available for at least 15 days.

The meeting also evaluated the supply chain and discussed emergency response strategies to deal with any sudden disruption in the availability of food items. The aim was to avoid panic buying and maintain stability in local markets.

On the occasion, district administration officials assured that coordination with wholesalers and market stakeholders would continue to keep supply consistent. They stressed the importance of regular monitoring and timely decisions to manage stock levels effectively.

The Assistant Commissioner emphasized the need for clear communication between departments to prevent any delays

in the transport and delivery of goods. He also urged the committee to remain active and responsive in case of any unexpected situation.

In conclusion, the administration has begun preparing a strategy to deal with any possible shortage of food supplies amid the regional uncertainty. Their goal is to protect public access to essential items and keep prices stable, regardless of rising external tensions.

