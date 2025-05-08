Open Menu

PITB Organises Blood Donation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PITB organises blood donation drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Red Crescent Society, organised a two-day blood donation drive at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) to support children battling Thalassemia.

The drive is part of PITB’s ongoing commitment to community welfare and social responsibility.

During the drive, the Red Crescent medical team conducted complimentary health screenings for all blood donors, including tests for Hepatitis B&C, HIV, HB & Blood Group, Syphilis, and Malaria. These health checks not only ensure the safety of donated blood but also promote preventive healthcare among donors.

The initiative received an overwhelming response from PITB employees and the ASTP staff members.

A single unit of donated blood has the potential to save up to three lives, underlining the powerful impact of this compassionate effort.

In his message on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “Blood donation is not just a noble act—it is a lifeline for those who rely on it for survival. We are proud to partner with the Red Crescent Society to support children suffering from Thalassemia and promote a culture of giving.”

The blood donation camp will continue for two days, inviting more volunteers to come forward and make a difference because every drop counts.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

9 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

18 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

18 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

18 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

18 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

18 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

18 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

18 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

18 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

18 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan