AC Sanjawi Visits Utility Store To Review Price Of Items

Published March 15, 2024

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sanjawi Moeem Khan Gichki visited the utility store on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Hamoodur Rehman on Friday and reviewed the prices of items and quality of them.

He found severe shortage of sugar and ghee in the store.

Assistant Commissioner also assured to meet the shortage immediately by contacting the concerned authorities to eliminate the shortage of essential items in the utility stores.

He said that in order to provide relief to the people under the Prime Minister's Ramadan package in the holy month of Ramadan and ensure the supply of self-drinking flour, ghee, sugar, pulses, rice and other items in the stores in charge of utility stores.

