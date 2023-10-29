Open Menu

AC Secretariat Cracks Down On Illegal Motorboats In Lake View Park

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2023 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed on Sunday conducted a joint operation along with civil defense team, CDA Director Parks against illegal motorboats in Lake View Park.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz in which two motorboats were seized and three persons were arrested and shifted to police station, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The operation was conducted in response to complaints from residents about the illegal operation of motorboats in the park, which is a violation of Section 144, which prohibits boating in Rawal Dam/Lake View Park and other river channels.

The Deputy Commissioner has urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities and refrain from boating in Rawal Dam/Lake View Park. He has also requested anyone who sees illegal boating to report it to the police immediately.

