AC Sukkur visits bazaars to check price of commodoties

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Commissioner Sukkur, Liaqat Kalhoro on Wednesday visited various bazaars of taluka Pano Akil and Rohri to check prices of the daily used commodities in their respective areas ahead of Ramzan.

He said that violation of the Ramzan Ordinance would not be tolerated at any cost, adding that action would be taken against the violators regardless of any discrimination during the Ramzan.