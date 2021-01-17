UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACE Retrieved 6,826-kanal State Land In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

ACE retrieved 6,826-kanal state land in 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad Region, during a crackdown on illegal occupants of the state land, retrieved over 6,826 kanals of land worth Rs 7.81 billion and handed it over to the revenue department during the last year.

ACE Director Wahid Arjumand said that illegal petrol pumps, set up on 22-kanal and 6 marlas worth Rs 1.234 billion were demolished and the same state land was retrieved besides getting cases registered against owners of 26 illegal pumps.

He said the ACE Faisalabad Region initiated inquiries against 30 sugar mills owners on the complaints of sugarcane growers.

During 2020, Rs 70 million was recovered directly and Rs 84.

3 million indirectly from the corrupt elements, while Rs 50 million was recovered under the compromise. He said that the ACE conducted 15 successful raids and recovered Rs 264,000 while arresting the corrupt persons.

He said that the ACE received 3,202 complaints last year, out of which 533 were investigated; 495 complaints were referred to the departments concerned, 1,172 were rejected being irrelevant, and probe was under way on 1,064 complaints. He said that 130 cases were registered against the corrupt elements, 118 were approved for judicial action; 48 cases were dropped and 166 cases were resolved and 208 culprits including proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders were arrested during 2020.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Petrol Same 2020 From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

36 minutes ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.