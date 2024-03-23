Open Menu

Acting Governor Balochistan Confers Civil Awards To 15 Individuals

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Acting Governor Balochistan confers civil awards to 15 individuals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Acting Governor Balochistan Capt (Retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Saturday conferred civil awards to 15 individuals on behalf of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Governor conferred the 15 Civil Awards to numerous people from the province for their outstanding contributions in various spheres of life.

The Acting Governor conferred the awards and medals to 15 personalities including Abdul Karim Baryalai, Lal Jan Jaffar, Former Balochistan High Court chief justice Shaheed Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Dr Maryam Varazgani, Shakar Bibi, Khalid Baqi, Shaheed Mir Muhammad Balaj Nosherwani, Professor Dr.

 Abdul Saboor Baloch, Late Ghulam Qadir Khan Buzdar, Commissioner Sibi Division Bashir Ahmad Bangulzai, Abdul Rauf Baloch and Muhammad Imtiaz Buzdar for their outstanding contribution in various fields.

On the occasion, people belonging to various sectors including members of the provincial assembly, senior government officials were attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Balochistan Governor Martyrs Shaheed Provincial Assembly Sibi From Government Court

Recent Stories

Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic dea ..

Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string

2 hours ago
 Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman ho ..

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..

3 hours ago
 Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

4 hours ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

5 hours ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

5 hours ago
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

8 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

19 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

19 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan