Action Taken Against Illegal Cable Operators In Gujranwala

Action taken against illegal cable operators in Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Director General Muhammad Farooq, on the directives of Chairman has taken action against illegal cable operators and illegal tv channels in Gujranwala Division.

Illegal equipment of dozens of cable operators was seized during operation across the division which included Aksari Cable, New Asian Cable, Universal Cable, Ranjha Cable, Butt Cable, Capital Al Hamra Cable, Amin Cable, Amin Cable, Rana Cable, Sohail Cable, Star Cable.

A man namly Jamshed Butt was caught running an illegal Hindi channel in Sadiqabad.

Jamshed Butt attacked along with three accused and fled with another card. An FIR has been registered in connection with the attack and police are searching for the accused.

