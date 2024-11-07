ADC chairs meeting on solarization of government buildings in Abbottabad

A meeting on the solarization of government buildings conducted at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Abbottabad, under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Maliha Sehar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A meeting on the solarization of government buildings conducted at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Abbottabad, under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Maliha Sehar.

Heads of various departments attended the session to discuss details, requirements, and resources needed for the solarization process.

During the meeting, officials deliberated on multiple initiatives aimed at promoting renewable energy in government facilities.

Maliha Sehar emphasized that adopting energy would not only lower electricity expenses but also support environmentally sustainable practices.

She instructed the departments to undertake comprehensive planning for the solarization of their offices and to provide an estimate of the resources required to implement these initiatives.

This step towards renewable energy reflects a broader commitment to reducing carbon footprints and advancing eco-friendly policies in Abbottabad’s governmental operations.