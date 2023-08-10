Additional IGP inaugurate Firozabad traffic checkpoint

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday inaugurated the Firozabad Traffic Checkpoint in District East.

The city police chief inspected the section officer's office, record room, wireless room, staff room and mobile workshop and other vehicles in the post.

DIGP - Traffic gave a detailed briefing to the Additional IGP Karachi regarding the traffic checkpoint and described the utility of the checkpoint in terms of traffic control.

Javed Alam Odho issued necessary instructions to the officers and directed the police to be kind to the citizens and requested the public to abide by the law and cooperate with the police.

The SSP East, SP - Traffic and other police officers were present on the occasion.