Open Menu

Additional IGP Inaugurate Firozabad Traffic Checkpoint

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Additional IGP inaugurate Firozabad traffic checkpoint

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday inaugurated the Firozabad Traffic Checkpoint in District East.

The city police chief inspected the section officer's office, record room, wireless room, staff room and mobile workshop and other vehicles in the post.

DIGP - Traffic gave a detailed briefing to the Additional IGP Karachi regarding the traffic checkpoint and described the utility of the checkpoint in terms of traffic control.

Javed Alam Odho issued necessary instructions to the officers and directed the police to be kind to the citizens and requested the public to abide by the law and cooperate with the police.

The SSP East, SP - Traffic and other police officers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Mobile Vehicles Traffic Firozabad Post

Recent Stories

Razan Al Mubarak discusses Amazon deforestation wi ..

Razan Al Mubarak discusses Amazon deforestation with Brazil&#039;s indigenous le ..

23 minutes ago
 ENOC Group, ALSAYER partner to expand lubricants o ..

ENOC Group, ALSAYER partner to expand lubricants offering in Kuwait

24 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise in ..

General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise induction session for ATLG 5.0 i ..

2 hours ago
 ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK ..

ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK Commercial Real Estate financ ..

2 hours ago
 Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; ..

Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; with stable outlook for fifth ..

2 hours ago
 MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of leg ..

MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of legislation, quality infrastructu ..

2 hours ago
Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, ..

Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, interactive workshops in Augu ..

2 hours ago
 US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms ..

US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms it false

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thaila ..

OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thailand

4 hours ago
 Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sist ..

Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sisters

4 hours ago
 realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pak ..

Realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pakistan by 2024

4 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source o ..

Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source of alleged cipher published by ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan