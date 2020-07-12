Additional Secretary Education visits quarantine centers to inspect the facilities to COVID-19 patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Secretary education Tariq Hameed Bhatti visited the quarantine centers set up at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology RIU and Waqar Un Nisa College and inquired about facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients.

On the occasion, Director Colleges Sher Ahmed Satti, Principal Dr Saira Mufti were also present.

The Secretary expressed entire satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the Corona patients.

He appreciated the role of sanitary workers, security personnel, doctors and para medical staff for the treatment of C virus patients and their security.

He made it clear that there is no need to be feared, however, prevention is best tool to prevent COVID-19, he added.