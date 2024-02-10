Additional SHO martyred, five terrorists killed in gunfire in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) An Additional station house officer (SHO) was martyred and five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire that took place after a terrorist attack on a policeman here in Sub-Division Darazinda on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Additional SHO Din Muhammad Sherani was going to Darazinda police station for his duty when some unknown terrorists targeted him on the way with firearms in the Morgah area.

The policeman retaliated against the terrorist attack. In exchange of fire, the Additional SHO was martyred while two of the terrorists were also killed on the spot and others escaped from the scene.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body of the martyred SHO to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Ismail Khan.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani along with a heavy contingent of police and security forces reached the site and started a search operation.

During the search operation, the police found the bodies of three more terrorists from the nearby area.

Later, the funeral prayer of the martyred Policeman was offered here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines with full official protocol and honour. The funeral was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, Assistant Commissioner Dera Faseeh Ullah, SP City Ishaq Khan and other senior police officers, civil officers, social dignitaries and a number of people from civil society.

The RPO, DC Dera, AC Dera and SPs presented a salute to the coffin of the martyred cop. The wreaths were laid on the coffin and prayers were offered for the elevation of martyr’s ranks. Later, the coffin was sent to the native town of the martyred policeman for burial.

RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti, speaking on this occasion, said that another policeman rendered his life for the safety of the motherland. "We are proud of our martyrs and the department will never leave the families of martyrs alone," he said.

He said the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain.