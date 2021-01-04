UrduPoint.com
Adil Gilani Takes Oath Of Mayor Islamabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:03 PM

Pir Adil Gilani has administered the oath of second Mayor of Islamabad here on Monday at Mayor office old Navel Complex G-6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pir Adil Gilani has administered the oath of second Mayor of Islamabad here on Monday at Mayor office old Navel Complex G-6.

District and Sessions Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen took oath from the newly elected Mayor.

Former Federal Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Former Member National Assembly Anjum Aqeel Khan, Pir Asghar Ali, Deputy Mayors, Chief Municipal Officer and Chairman of UCs attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Mayor Islamabad expressed his resolve to strengthen MCI and solve capital's problems on priority.

More Stories From Pakistan

