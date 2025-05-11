(@FahadShabbir)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Authorities arrested at least ten people on Sunday for allegedly solving teacher recruitment exam papers at the hujra of provincial minister Pakhtunyar.

Acting on Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fahim's orders, the teams of district Administration, along with police, raided the hujra situated in Mirakhel Police Station jurisdiction.

The operation uncovered that the ETEA-conducted education department exam papers were being solved there. Recovered items included today's exam papers, answer sheets, a laptop, a computer, and a printer.

All those arrested have been turned over to the local police for legal proceedings, and ETEA has been notified for further action. The move underscores efforts to ensure a fair and merit-based recruitment process.

