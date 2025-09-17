Advocate Bazai Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Pak-Army Including Captain Waqar Ahmed
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Senior Lawyer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Former Additional Advocate General Aminuddin Bazai Advocate on Wednesday paid tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Army including Captain Waqar Ahmed Kakar who were martyred in Turbat.
He said that the martyrs have destroyed the nefarious design of the terrorists by sacrificing their lives in the defense of the homeland.
In his statement issued here, he said that the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army would not go in vain, the officers and soldiers of the armed forces have created a new history with their sacrifices, the entire nation is indebted to the sacrifices of the martyrs, their families and relatives.
Former Additional Advocate General Aminuddin Bazai Advocate said that thanks to the bravery and sacrifices of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army, peace would soon prevail in Balochistan because the nation and the forces are united in the war against terrorism.
He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of Captain Waqar Ahmed Kakar and other martyrs and expressed his condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families.
Recent Stories
Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..
YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators
Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation
Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man held for illegal currency trade3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police arrest four drug dealers, seize over 10.5 kg of drugs3 minutes ago
-
Advocate Bazai pays tribute to martyrs of Pak-Army including Captain Waqar Ahmed3 minutes ago
-
Five gamblers held in Lodhran3 minutes ago
-
SCCI, SECP, PSX jointly launch investment awareness initiative in KP4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Government & Health Department review cervical cancer vaccination campaign4 minutes ago
-
SCCI hosts Police Coordination Committee meeting4 minutes ago
-
Australia pledges stronger partnership with Pakistan on agriculture, water, climate challenges13 minutes ago
-
50 NGOs join Khanewal admin in flood relief efforts13 minutes ago
-
Murad Shah vows support for wheat farmers, inaugurates Disability Inclusion Centre at Korangi13 minutes ago
-
Five held in major cybercrime case14 minutes ago
-
PFA lodges 2 FIRs, discards 27,000 litres of adulterated milk14 minutes ago