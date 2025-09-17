Open Menu

Advocate Bazai Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Pak-Army Including Captain Waqar Ahmed

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Advocate Bazai pays tribute to martyrs of Pak-Army including Captain Waqar Ahmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Senior Lawyer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Former Additional Advocate General Aminuddin Bazai Advocate on Wednesday paid tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Army including Captain Waqar Ahmed Kakar who were martyred in Turbat.

He said that the martyrs have destroyed the nefarious design of the terrorists by sacrificing their lives in the defense of the homeland.

In his statement issued here, he said that the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army would not go in vain, the officers and soldiers of the armed forces have created a new history with their sacrifices, the entire nation is indebted to the sacrifices of the martyrs, their families and relatives.

Former Additional Advocate General Aminuddin Bazai Advocate said that thanks to the bravery and sacrifices of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army, peace would soon prevail in Balochistan because the nation and the forces are united in the war against terrorism.

He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of Captain Waqar Ahmed Kakar and other martyrs and expressed his condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families.

