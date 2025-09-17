Five gamblers held in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Sadar police arrested five gamblers during a raid at Vagha mill and recovered worth Rs 5.2 million in cash and other goods.

According to SHO Sadar Amir Gujjar, the police raided at a gambling den and arrested five gamblers red handed.

Police recovered cash, mobile phones, motorcycle and a vehicle worth Rs 5.2 million. Case was registered against the accused and interrogation launched against the accused.

DPO Ali Bin Tariq hailed the police performance and added that there was no relaxation to eliminate social evils.

He urged the public to cooperate with police and identify criminal elements to make the society clean from crime.