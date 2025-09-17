Sindh Government & Health Department Review Cervical Cancer Vaccination Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The District Health Officer, Dr. Syed Masroor Hassan Shah, along with his team on Wednesday visited Taluka Hospital Pir Jo Goth and Basic Health Center Manghawari to review the cervical cancer vaccination campaign.
During the visit, Dr. Shah obtained information about the vaccination campaign from the Medical Superintendent and Medical Officers.
He directed the doctors and MOs at the hospital and health center to raise awareness about the cervical cancer vaccine in their respective areas.
He emphasized that awareness should be created at the school and community levels that the vaccine is not harmful to health and that it is being administered to girls aged 9-14 to protect the health of future generations.
He stated that the health department, under the directives of the Sindh government, has launched this campaign to protect people from the deadly disease of cancer. The vaccine is being provided free of cost by the Sindh government and health department.
Recent Stories
Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..
YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators
Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation
Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man held for illegal currency trade2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police arrest four drug dealers, seize over 10.5 kg of drugs2 minutes ago
-
Advocate Bazai pays tribute to martyrs of Pak-Army including Captain Waqar Ahmed2 minutes ago
-
Five gamblers held in Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
SCCI, SECP, PSX jointly launch investment awareness initiative in KP2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Government & Health Department review cervical cancer vaccination campaign2 minutes ago
-
SCCI hosts Police Coordination Committee meeting2 minutes ago
-
Australia pledges stronger partnership with Pakistan on agriculture, water, climate challenges12 minutes ago
-
50 NGOs join Khanewal admin in flood relief efforts12 minutes ago
-
Murad Shah vows support for wheat farmers, inaugurates Disability Inclusion Centre at Korangi12 minutes ago
-
Five held in major cybercrime case12 minutes ago
-
PFA lodges 2 FIRs, discards 27,000 litres of adulterated milk12 minutes ago