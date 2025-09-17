Open Menu

Sindh Government & Health Department Review Cervical Cancer Vaccination Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Sindh Government & Health Department review cervical cancer vaccination campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The District Health Officer, Dr. Syed Masroor Hassan Shah, along with his team on Wednesday visited Taluka Hospital Pir Jo Goth and Basic Health Center Manghawari to review the cervical cancer vaccination campaign.

During the visit, Dr. Shah obtained information about the vaccination campaign from the Medical Superintendent and Medical Officers.

He directed the doctors and MOs at the hospital and health center to raise awareness about the cervical cancer vaccine in their respective areas.

He emphasized that awareness should be created at the school and community levels that the vaccine is not harmful to health and that it is being administered to girls aged 9-14 to protect the health of future generations.

He stated that the health department, under the directives of the Sindh government, has launched this campaign to protect people from the deadly disease of cancer. The vaccine is being provided free of cost by the Sindh government and health department.

