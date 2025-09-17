Rawalpindi police arrest four drug dealers, seize over 10.5 kg of drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have intensified their crackdown against drug dealers and have arrested four drug suppliers from different areas, and seized over 10.5 kilograms of drugs from their possession.

According to police, Ratta Amral Police held drug smuggler and recovered 5 kg of drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Naseerabad Police apprehended another drug supplier with 2.4 kg of drugs while Wah Cantt Police seized 1.6 kg drugs from drug supplier during crackdown.

Following operation, Gujjar Khan Police also arrested a drug dealer and confiscated 1.

6 kg drugs from his custody. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams for their swift action and stated that “we are making all out efforts to eliminate drugs from society, ensuring a safe and healthy environment for the public.

He also urged citizens to play their positive role by reporting any drug-related activities to the police.