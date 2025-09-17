Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Arrest Four Drug Dealers, Seize Over 10.5 Kg Of Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Rawalpindi police arrest four drug dealers, seize over 10.5 kg of drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have intensified their crackdown against drug dealers and have arrested four drug suppliers from different areas, and seized over 10.5 kilograms of drugs from their possession.

According to police, Ratta Amral Police held drug smuggler and recovered 5 kg of drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Naseerabad Police apprehended another drug supplier with 2.4 kg of drugs while Wah Cantt Police seized 1.6 kg drugs from drug supplier during crackdown.

Following operation, Gujjar Khan Police also arrested a drug dealer and confiscated 1.

6 kg drugs from his custody. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams for their swift action and stated that “we are making all out efforts to eliminate drugs from society, ensuring a safe and healthy environment for the public.

He also urged citizens to play their positive role by reporting any drug-related activities to the police.

Recent Stories

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

11 minutes ago
 YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

15 minutes ago
 Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspec ..

Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect

21 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation

25 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being sel ..

Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..

26 minutes ago
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

35 minutes ago
 UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in D ..

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai

56 minutes ago
 flydubai expands operations in Kenya

Flydubai expands operations in Kenya

56 minutes ago
 Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydro ..

Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre

56 minutes ago
 Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviatio ..

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Is ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan