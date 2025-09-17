Man held for illegal currency trade

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone has arrested a suspect involved in illegal hawala-hundi transactions on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the FIA, the Corporate Crime Circle Lahore apprehended the accused, identified as Zubair Saleem, from Shah Alam Market, Lahore.

The suspect was allegedly engaged in unauthorised money transfer activities and illegal Currency exchange. During the operation, FIA officials recovered over Rs103 million in cash, along with mobile phones and evidence related to hawala transactions.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway, spokesperson said. Raids are also being conducted to arrest other accomplices linked to the network, the spokesperson added.