SCCI hosts Police Coordination Committee meeting

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) on Wednesday hosted the third meeting of the Police Coordination Committee, where Sukkur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azhar Khan Mughal assured the business community of resolving their issues and making Sukkur a safe city.

SSP Mughal stated that all complaints would be addressed before the next meeting. He informed the gathering that the police were taking action against criminals and suspicious individuals in various areas, including key locations, katcha areas, New Goth, and Rohri.

The meeting was chaired by Sukkur Chamber President Muhammad Khalid Kakezai, with Senior Vice President Amit Kumar, Peace Committee Convener Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal, former presidents, and chamber members in attendance.

FPCCI Vice President and Sindh Regional Chairman Bilal Waqar Khan appreciated and thanked SSP Sukkur for his efforts. Chamber members proposed solutions to increase patrolling at commercial centers, curb the sale of narcotics, and address other issues.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks and appreciation for SSP Azhar Khan Mughal's efforts in improving security in Sukkur.

Chamber President Muhammad Khalid Kakezai presented SSP Mughal with a special appreciation letter and a souvenir for his outstanding performance.