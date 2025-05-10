Aerial activities banned at Khanpur Lake amid security concerns

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) In light of the prevailing security situation and in the interest of public safety, district administration Haripur on Saturday imposed a complete ban on all types of aerial activities at Khanpur Lake. The restrictions include popular adventure sports including parasailing, paragliding, and paramotoring.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident and to ensure the safety of both tourists and locals who frequent the scenic lake. Officials stated that the move is aimed at mitigating potential security threats and maintaining law and order in the area.

Khanpur Lake has long been a hub for recreational activities and attracts a large number of adventure enthusiasts throughout the year.

However, the current security challenges have prompted the administration to take immediate action.

Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with the restrictions and avoid engaging in any aerial sports until further notice. The ban is expected to remain in place until the security situation improves and a reassessment is carried out by the concerned departments.

Local law enforcement agencies have been directed to strictly enforce the ban, and any violations will be dealt with in accordance with the law.