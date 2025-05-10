Open Menu

Aerial Activities Banned At Khanpur Lake Amid Security Concerns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Aerial activities banned at Khanpur Lake amid security concerns

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) In light of the prevailing security situation and in the interest of public safety, district administration Haripur on Saturday imposed a complete ban on all types of aerial activities at Khanpur Lake. The restrictions include popular adventure sports including parasailing, paragliding, and paramotoring.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident and to ensure the safety of both tourists and locals who frequent the scenic lake. Officials stated that the move is aimed at mitigating potential security threats and maintaining law and order in the area.

Khanpur Lake has long been a hub for recreational activities and attracts a large number of adventure enthusiasts throughout the year.

However, the current security challenges have prompted the administration to take immediate action.

Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with the restrictions and avoid engaging in any aerial sports until further notice. The ban is expected to remain in place until the security situation improves and a reassessment is carried out by the concerned departments.

Local law enforcement agencies have been directed to strictly enforce the ban, and any violations will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Recent Stories

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

33 minutes ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

44 minutes ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

48 minutes ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

1 hour ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

1 hour ago
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

3 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan