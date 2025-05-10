Aerial Activities Banned At Khanpur Lake Amid Security Concerns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) In light of the prevailing security situation and in the interest of public safety, district administration Haripur on Saturday imposed a complete ban on all types of aerial activities at Khanpur Lake. The restrictions include popular adventure sports including parasailing, paragliding, and paramotoring.
The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident and to ensure the safety of both tourists and locals who frequent the scenic lake. Officials stated that the move is aimed at mitigating potential security threats and maintaining law and order in the area.
Khanpur Lake has long been a hub for recreational activities and attracts a large number of adventure enthusiasts throughout the year.
However, the current security challenges have prompted the administration to take immediate action.
Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with the restrictions and avoid engaging in any aerial sports until further notice. The ban is expected to remain in place until the security situation improves and a reassessment is carried out by the concerned departments.
Local law enforcement agencies have been directed to strictly enforce the ban, and any violations will be dealt with in accordance with the law.
Recent Stories
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Only Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water on table in any talks with India: Khawaja Asif12 seconds ago
-
Thousands rush to apply for PM's youth Laptop scheme as deadline looms15 seconds ago
-
Dacoit arrested in injured condition during encounter21 seconds ago
-
DC inspects Rs 2.55 billion ongoing road schemes23 seconds ago
-
IRSA releases 181,120 cusecs water25 seconds ago
-
One-day seminar held at SBBU27 seconds ago
-
Farmers advised to avoid hard objects during wheat threshing29 seconds ago
-
DC reviews up-gradation work at wrestling complex10 minutes ago
-
AJK President lauds Pakistan Armed forces for crushing response to India's arrogance10 minutes ago
-
JKLF (Yasin Malik) welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan brokered by US10 minutes ago
-
Rally held in favor Armed forces' successful action10 minutes ago
-
AJK President emphasizes empowering women for socioeconomic development10 minutes ago