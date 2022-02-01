UrduPoint.com

Afghan Commercial Attache Calls On VP Pak-Afghan JCC&I

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Afghan Commercial Attache calls on VP Pak-Afghan JCC&I

Afghan Commercial Attache posted at the Afghan Consulate General in Peshawar Wahidullah Himayat on Tuesday visited the office of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCC&I) Vice President Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and discussed bilateral trade and the problems being faced by Pak-Afghan business community

Deputy Commercial Attache Dr Hameed Fazil Khel, Chairman Land Route Standing Committee Imtiaz Ahmed Ali were also present.

The Afghan Commercial Attache said that Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry could play a key role resolving the issues being faced by the business community of the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi congratulated the newly appointed Afghan Commercial Attache and hoped that he would work for promotion of trader ties between the two countries.

Zia said that due to pragmatic steps by the provincial government the problems of Pak-Afghan business community have reduced to a great extent.

He urged the governments of the two countries to revisit and implement Afghan Transit Trade Agreement 2010 so that the 70 percent transit trade cargo which was switched to Chabahar and Bandar Abbas could be restarted besides addressing the concerns of stakeholder of the two countries.

He emphasized upon the two governments to take joint measures to promote trade ties and exports, adding that the two countries have the capacity to enhance mutual trade up to $5 billion.

He also called for restoring Karachi to Peshawar and Chaman railway track to allow Afghan Transit Trade Cargo.

On the occasion the two sides agreed to work together to remove hurdles in promotion of Pak-Afghan transit trade.

>