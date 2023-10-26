Open Menu

Afghanistan Has No Exception On Visa Issue, Says Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Afghanistan has no exception on visa issue, says Minister

Caretaker Information Minister of Balchistan, Jan Achakzai reiterating government resolve said any foreigner wanted to enter in Pakistan either through land or aerial route, will have to follow the visa policy of Pakistan and Afghanistan has no exception in this regard

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Information Minister of Balchistan, Jan Achakzai reiterating government resolve said any foreigner wanted to enter in Pakistan either through land or aerial route, will have to follow the visa policy of Pakistan and Afghanistan has no exception in this regard.

“Each individual, may it be Afghan national or a national of any other country, he will have to show passport and valid visa before entering into Pakistan. This is the non-negotiable policy and a red line of our state,” he said while talking to APP here on Thursday.

The Information minister said the caretaker government is committed to convince the participants of Chaman sit-in to culminate their protest.

We have held three meetings, and it is third round wherein, the government is engaged with the protesting people of border town for reaching to an amicable solution.

Commenting the protesting people demand, he said they want relaxation of visa to the people of Chaman in Pakistan and Boldak , a local border town of Afghanistan .

However, he clarified that this demand is unacceptable as apex committee chaired by PM of Pakistan Anwarul Haq Kakar and COAS Asim Munir had decided that movement across the border would be subject to passports and visas, while electronic Afghan identity cards (or e-tazkiras) would only be accepted until October 31.

To a question, he said that a committee has been formed on the issue of blocked NICs. Hope, government will resolve this genuine issue of the people of Balochistan.

About the repatriation of illegal immigrants, he emphasized that after the deadline, stern action will be taken against those living illegally.

“Assembly points have been formed at Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Chaman for smooth repatriation of illegal immigrants", he added.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Protest Information Minister Chaman Pishin Qila Abdullah May October Visa Border Government

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

4 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

5 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

6 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

7 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

7 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

7 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

7 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

8 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

8 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan