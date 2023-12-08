Open Menu

Aged Man Died In Kuchlak Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Aged man died in Kuchlak accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) An aged man was died in collision between a car and a vehicle at Kuchlak Bypass area, some 25 km away from the provincial capital on Friday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a car when a vehicle coming from opposite direction hit it at Kuchlak Bypass area.

As a result, one of the person namely Jailani, 50 died on the spot after receiving serious injured.

The body of deceased was shifted to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

