UrduPoint.com

Agri Dept Advised Sunflower Cultivation From January

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Agri dept advised sunflower cultivation from January

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to prepare their land for cultivation of Baharia sunflower crops from January as early sowing gives bumper yield.

A spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) department said here on Saturday that the time from 1st January to 15th February was most suitable for Baharia cultivation of sunflower crops. Therefore, the growers should immediate start preparation of their lands to commence sunflower cultivation.

"If cultivation of this crop is completed up to mid of February, it gives maximum production, otherwise, quality and quantity of grains is affected and the farmers have to face heavy loss in the yield if its sowing is late from first half of February", he added. He said that growers of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Multan, Vehari and Bahawalnagar districts should start sunflower cultivation from 1st January and complete it by 31st January whereas most suitable time for sunflower cultivation in Muzaffar Garh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Lodhran, Rajan Pur and Bhakkar is from 10th January to 10th February.

Similarly, the farmers of Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujrat and Chakwal district should cultivate sunflower crops from January 25 to February 15, he added.

The spokesman also advised that the growers should cultivate approved sunflower varieties like Hi-sun-33, Hi-sun-39, Agora-4, NK-278, FH-331, DK-4040, G-101 and 64-A-93 because these varieties were not only disease resistant but also give maximum production.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Agriculture Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Vehari Attock January February From

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

22 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: R ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: Reports

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for po ..

Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for power show today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral ..

Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral trade volume to $5b

3 hours ago
 Committee formed to prepare road map for interest- ..

Committee formed to prepare road map for interest-free banking system: Dar

4 hours ago
 Mobile users won't be able to download Google pla ..

Mobile users won't be able to download Google playstore in Pakistan from Dec 1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.