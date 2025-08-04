SCCI pays tribute to police force martyrs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) paid rich tributes to the martyred police officers and jawans for their unmatched bravery and sacrifices and highlighted their vital role in the fight against terrorism.

SCCI expressed solidarity with their families and paid homage to the services of the police department for the protection of the people.

Fazal Moqeem Khan, president of the chamber, Abdul Jalil Jan, senior vice president, Shehryar Khan, vice president and members of the SCCI’s executive committee in a joint statement in connection with 'Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police', here Monday said business community is proud of their brave and valiant police force for the countless sacrifices.

Senior office bearers said the unwavering dedication, unrelenting courage, and selfless sacrifice of Police personnel will be perpetually remembered and honored.

We salute our fallen heroes who have protected the nation with their sweat and blood, they remarked.

SCCI said the police force's noble and selfless service has ensured the safety and security of our communities, and their legacy continues to inspire and motivate us.

We stand in solidarity with their families and reaffirm our commitment to supporting them in every possible manner.

Youm-e-Shuhada Police serves as a poignant reminder of the immense sacrifices made by our policemen in the pursuit of peace, justice, and security.

As the sixth anniversary of India’s revocation of the special status of the disputed region of illegally occupied Kashmir (IIOJ&K) to be observed today (Aug 5), the SCCI on this occasion reaffirmed its commitment toward the ongoing Kashmiris people struggle for ‘right to self-determination.

The Modi-led Indian’s government unilateral decision cannot suppress the freedom movement of the people in Kashmir, senior office bearers observed.

They described India’s actions on August 5 as a direct attack on the region’s unique identity and an attempt to alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The SCCI president said the business community fully stands with Kashmiris brothers in their struggle for restoration of rights, including articles 370 and 35A.

He added that India’s repressive measures would not break the spirit of the Kashmiri people.

“The sacrifices of the Kashmiri nation will not go in vain,” he emphasized.

Fazal Moqeem urged UN and world leaders and community to take serious note over gross human rights violation in Illegal Indian Occupied Kashmir, especially abrogation of its special status. He also called for resolution of the core issue of Kashmir as per UN resolutions.