Two Women Held With Drugs In Muzaffargarh
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Police arrested two female drug peddlers and recovered a significant quantity of narcotics from their possession during separate operations in the Rohilanwali area.
According to a police spokesperson, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rohilanwali Police Station, along with a team, conducted targeted raids against drug trafficking. During the operations, a woman, identified as Asiya Bibi, was apprehended by a lady constable, and 1,030 grams of hashish was recovered from her possession.
In a separate raid, another female suspect, Khalida Bibi, was arrested by a lady constable, and 1,020 grams of hashish was seized from her. Separate cases have been registered against both women.
The SHO Rohilanwali reiterated the department’s commitment to eradicating drug trafficking from the region, stating, “Whether male or female, drug dealers will not be shown any leniency. The law is equal for everyone, and strict punishment will be ensured."
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..3 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan4 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui4 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history4 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law5 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister5 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister5 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy5 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk6 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July6 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch6 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..6 hours ago