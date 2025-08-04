Two women held with drugs in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Police arrested two female drug peddlers and recovered a significant quantity of narcotics from their possession during separate operations in the Rohilanwali area.

According to a police spokesperson, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rohilanwali Police Station, along with a team, conducted targeted raids against drug trafficking. During the operations, a woman, identified as Asiya Bibi, was apprehended by a lady constable, and 1,030 grams of hashish was recovered from her possession.

In a separate raid, another female suspect, Khalida Bibi, was arrested by a lady constable, and 1,020 grams of hashish was seized from her. Separate cases have been registered against both women.

The SHO Rohilanwali reiterated the department’s commitment to eradicating drug trafficking from the region, stating, “Whether male or female, drug dealers will not be shown any leniency. The law is equal for everyone, and strict punishment will be ensured."