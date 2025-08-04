- Home
- Pakistan
- Federal Govt eyes sustainable flood solutions amid environmental challenges: Musadik Malik
Federal Govt Eyes Sustainable Flood Solutions Amid Environmental Challenges: Musadik Malik
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Musadik Malik has said that the federal government is taking comprehensive steps to find a sustainable and long-term solution to the threats posed by natural disasters, particularly floods and heavy rainfall.
Speaking to media representatives in Gilgit, the minister emphasized that simply distributing aid and financial relief is not a viable solution, and that effective, ground-based strategies are needed to secure a safer environment for future generations.
He further stated that the existing Early Warning System is being replaced with a more effective one that can meet the expectations of both the government and the public.
Highlighting the dangers of unplanned construction, Malik said that the government is identifying all areas where illegal constructions have taken place along rivers, streams, and lakes. "Houses have been built on waterways, and hotels have been constructed within lakes and riverbeds this is extremely hazardous for the environment," he noted, adding that strict action will be taken to put an end to such practices.
The minister also announced that the government is working on land reforms to ensure the resettlement of affected populations in safer and more sustainable locations, thereby minimizing human loss and preserving the natural ecosystem.
Musadik Malik acknowledged that there is immense pressure from various mafia groups attempting to resist these efforts, but reaffirmed his commitment to environmental protection.
"In the past, I have faced serious pressure from mafias, but we will not allow anyone to damage the environment. This is not just a matter of today it concerns our future generations.”
He blamed recent flooding in Gilgit-Baltistan on climate change and human interference with natural systems, including deforestation and unplanned urban development.
Reiterating the government’s resolve, the minister said that the federal and provincial governments will work together to develop a national strategy to counter climate change. This joint plan will be rooted in science, environmental conservation, and policymaking, aimed at building climate resilience across the country.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..3 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan4 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui4 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history4 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law5 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister5 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister5 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy5 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk6 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July6 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch6 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..6 hours ago