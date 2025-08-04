- Home
Islamabad Marks Youm-e-Istehsal With Citywide Branding To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA), under the leadership of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Monday launched a citywide branding campaign to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation).
The initiative, executed under the supervision of Member Administration Talat Mahmood, is being carried out by the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) across Islamabad.
The campaign is part of Pakistan’s national observance of Youm-e-Istehsal, commemorated annually on August 5 to protest India's unilateral revocation of Article 370 of its constitution in 2019 — a move that stripped Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.
The day serves as a reminder of the continued struggle of the Kashmiri people and Pakistan’s unwavering support for their right to self-determination.
The branding includes banners, streamers, and public messages throughout the capital, designed to highlight the plight of Kashmiris under Indian occupation and reaffirm Pakistan’s diplomatic and moral support.
“This initiative reflects Pakistan’s deep commitment to standing shoulder to shoulder with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said a CDA spokesperson.
“It is not just a symbolic act, but a reminder that Kashmir remains a central issue of human rights and international justice," he told APP.
The city’s visual messaging aims to raise public awareness, foster solidarity, and send a strong message of unity against oppression. As part of broader observances, other Federal departments and institutions are also expected to hold events, rallies, and discussions in support of Kashmir.
Youm-e-Istehsal serves both as a day of remembrance and a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s foreign policy stance on the Kashmir dispute. Through initiatives like this, the government seeks to maintain global focus on the humanitarian situation in the region.
