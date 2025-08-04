Former Balochistan Home Minister Visits APP Quetta Office
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Former Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zubair Khan Jamali and his brother Mir Dawood Khan Jamali on Monday paid a special visit to the Quetta office of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) where they were warmly welcomed by Bureau Chief APP Quetta Nazar Muhammad, along with senior and respected social figures.
During the visit, Caretaker former Provincial Home Minister Mir Zubair Khan Jamali observed the ongoing journalistic activities and the process of providing information at the national level in the APP office and appreciated the role of the organization.
He paid tribute to the professional services of Bureau Chief Nazar Muhammad and said that responsible journalism is an important duty in a sensitive province like Balochistan,which is being performed well by the staff of “APP” Quetta.
.He also appreciated the services of the institution and expressed his best wishes and hoped that national institutions like APP would continue to adhere to the principles of truth, impartiality and journalistic integrity in the future as well.
On this occasion, he also met with political and social leaders of Gandakha Dr. Maulana Khushi Muhammad, Dr. Abdul Ghani, Fahim Ahmed, Imran Khan and Ahmed Raza, in which the current situation of the area, law and order and the role of the media were discussed
. Taking advantage of the experiences and observations of Maulana Khushi Muhammad, the Caretaker former Home Minister said that such personalities are an asset and pride for our society who have spent most of their lives in service and character building.
Bureau Chief thanked Mir Zubair Khan Jamali and Mir Dawood Khan Jamali for visiting APP Quetta office.
