Ahsan Iqbal seek vote for PML-N due to its past performance

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday future of the country belonged to the PML-N, which had put the country on the path to development and prosperity

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday future of the country belonged to the PML-N, which had put the country on the path to development and prosperity.

Addressing a public gathering here after inaugurating party election office, he highlighted several key initiatives taken by the PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He said the country progressed whenever the PML-N got a chance to serve people. He urged people to vote for the PML-N on February 8. He said several development projects, which include Narowal-Sialkot Link Road, Sialkot- Kartarpur Road, Narowal Medical College and others were stopped by the previous government as those were initiated by him.

However, he added, when the PML-N got a chance to form a government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, those projects were restarted, which would be completed in one year.

“Today, in the education sector, Narowal is among the top 10 districts where University of Narowal, UET, Agriculture College Narowal and others were providing the best education to over 7,000 students,” he added.

He said that “in future, Narowal will become an education hub having world-class universities, where students from other cities will be able to get education."

Ahsan Iqbal is contesting the upcoming election from National Assembly (NA-76) and Provincial Assembly (PP-54) Zafarwal Constituencies.