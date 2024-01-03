Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Seek Vote For PML-N Due To Its Past Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 09:03 PM

Ahsan Iqbal seek vote for PML-N due to its past performance

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday future of the country belonged to the PML-N, which had put the country on the path to development and prosperity

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday future of the country belonged to the PML-N, which had put the country on the path to development and prosperity.

Addressing a public gathering here after inaugurating party election office, he highlighted several key initiatives taken by the PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He said the country progressed whenever the PML-N got a chance to serve people. He urged people to vote for the PML-N on February 8. He said several development projects, which include Narowal-Sialkot Link Road, Sialkot- Kartarpur Road, Narowal Medical College and others were stopped by the previous government as those were initiated by him.

However, he added, when the PML-N got a chance to form a government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, those projects were restarted, which would be completed in one year.

“Today, in the education sector, Narowal is among the top 10 districts where University of Narowal, UET, Agriculture College Narowal and others were providing the best education to over 7,000 students,” he added.

He said that “in future, Narowal will become an education hub having world-class universities, where students from other cities will be able to get education."

Ahsan Iqbal is contesting the upcoming election from National Assembly (NA-76) and Provincial Assembly (PP-54) Zafarwal Constituencies.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Ahsan Iqbal Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Provincial Assembly Agriculture Road Narowal Hub University Of Engineering And Technology February Muslim From Government Best Top NA-76 PP-54

Recent Stories

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: ..

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: state media

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan districts for eradication of p ..

Commissioner Mardan districts for eradication of polio

12 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-1 ..

NIH issues advisory on JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19

12 minutes ago
 Govt initiated "High Impact Economic Plan" for NMD ..

Govt initiated "High Impact Economic Plan" for NMDs development

8 minutes ago
 Minister acknowledges nurses role in health sector

Minister acknowledges nurses role in health sector

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs PIEDMC to complete survey of ..

Commissioner directs PIEDMC to complete survey of Economic Zone site on Rwp Ring ..

8 minutes ago
PUEHS Town-I&II office-bearers take oath

PUEHS Town-I&II office-bearers take oath

8 minutes ago
 43rd death anniversary of music composer Nashad ob ..

43rd death anniversary of music composer Nashad observed

6 minutes ago
 ACS directs for eradication of polio in KP

ACS directs for eradication of polio in KP

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Food Authority wasted 400kg mouldy pickles

Sindh Food Authority wasted 400kg mouldy pickles

6 minutes ago
 Punjab health minister emphasises patient care as ..

Punjab health minister emphasises patient care as top priority

6 minutes ago
 SC adjourns PTI's plea for level playing field

SC adjourns PTI's plea for level playing field

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan