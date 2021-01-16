UrduPoint.com
AIOU Announces Fee Depositing Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

AIOU announces fee depositing schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced admission fee depositing schedule for the programs offered in the 1st phase of spring 2021 semester.

The Directorate of Admission and Mailing issued a notification in this regard on Saturday.

According to the notification, fresh and continuing students of matriculation, FA, I Com and FA (Dars e Nizami) can deposit admission fee and submit admission forms till March 5, 2021.

Moreover, candidates applying for admission in certificate, PGD, BS (face to face) as well as MS/M Phil and PhD can submit their admission forms till February 15, however continuing students of these programs can deposit admission fee till February 26, 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that BS (face to face) as well as MS/M Phil and PhD are merit-based programs, therefore, candidates applying for fresh admission in these programs can send filled forms, complete in all respects, to their concerned departments till February 15.

More Stories From Pakistan

